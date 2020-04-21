Rower becomes new headteacher at independent school

A NEW headteacher has been appointed at Rupert House School in Henley.

Nick Armitage will replace Clare Lynas, who is retiring at the end of the summer term after seven years at the independent school in Bell Street.

She said: “It’s been fantastic. The staff, parents, children are all amazing. I hope I’ve done something to enhance the reputation of Rupert House as being an open and welcoming place.

“I have tried to ensure what we have is the broadest possible offering, because Rupert House has always been known as an academic place and it continues to be very successful.

“But what I wanted to do was ensure that the music, drama, art and sport were offering as much as possible for the children.”

Mrs Lynas said the expansion of sport and music were highlights, as well as the shift to a fully co-educational school at the start of the new academic year this September.

Previously, girls had one sporting fixture a week and the school now has four of five teams in action across two days.

Mrs Lynas added: “We did all of that while never faultering one step on the academic front.” She paid tribute to her staff, who she called “sensational”, adding: “I have worked in schools since 1983 and I’ve never come across a team like this.”

Earlier this year Rupert House received the highest possible rating by the Independent Schools Inspectorate, which said the quality of the education and pupils’ achievements and personal development were all “excellent” and its non-academic achievements “outstanding”.

Mrs Lynas, who lives in Newbury, lived as a lodger in St Andrew’s Road, Henley for five of her seven years as head.

She handed in her notice in January when the world, she said, was a different place before the coronavius outbreak.

She explained: “I was thinking of all the things that one needs to do in the second or third part of one’s life, like travelling and making a difference in another way. There just seemed to be a lot of other things to do in life before it gets too late.

“But all of those things will depend on our national and international situation. I had no idea my last term would be looking as it does. The summer term is always glorious and I do hope we get some weeks of summer together.”

Mrs Lynas said she wanted to visit northern India and the Himalayas or New Zealand in her retirement and also hoped to spend her time writing.

Mr Armitage is currently deputy head of St Hugh’s Preparatory School, near Faringdon, where he has worked for six years.

He leads the pastoral team, is a head of department and teaches maths.

After five years working in leading advertising and marketing agencies, he completed a Post Graduate Certificate in Education at Cambridge University.

Here he rowed in the lightweight Boat Race in 2004 before starting his career in co-educational preparatory schools.

A keen rower, long distance runner, sailor, singer and artist, Mr Armitage said he was looking forward to moving to Henley from West Hanney with his wife Polly, a professional musician, and children Zachary, Mamie and Claudie and throwing his energy into both the school and community.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited, Rupert House is a really lovely school with great potential and very highly thought of in the area.”

Mr Armitage said he also hoped to forge links with sports clubs in the town.

Mrs Lynas joined Rupert House in September 2013 from Thorngrove School, near Newbury, were she was deputy headteacher. She replaced Niki Gan.

Charles Lowe, chair of the board of governors, said: “We are very fortunate to have secured Nick’s services as we strengthen our co-educational offering, with boys now able to learn alongside the girls up to end of year six. He was the unanimous choice of the board of governors.”

The independent school, which was founded in 1924, announced in 2018 that it was to become fully co-educational. It plans to accept boys and girls aged three to 11.