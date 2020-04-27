Bowls club ‘stopped in its tracks’ but green maintenance continues

HENLEY Bowls Club has been “stopped in its tracks” by coronavirus.

April is the time when the club makes its final preparations for the forthcoming season.

But with many of the club’s members falling into the “at risk” category on the grounds of age, the annual Spring Get Together event had to be cancelled.

The club has been keeping in touch with its existing members through emails and phone calls and membership has been extended for 12 months at no charge.

Bowls England, the sport’s governing body, and the Oxfordshire Bowling Association have provided advice to clubs as well as financial support, especially to those with little or no reserves.

Affiliation fees are being returned to all clubs without the loss of affiliation, while advice on how best to maintain the green and workout videos to assist bowlers to stay fit have been circulated.

Kevin Browne, Henley’s membership secretary, says the club, which is based at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows, is still being maintained.

He said: “Jeanie and Barrie Davies had as usual done all the tidying of the surrounds, re-painted the various paraphernalia that goes with the game and cleaned the clubhouse. We had even lowered the hedge by the footpath so giving the passing public a better view of the green and our sponsors’ advertising boards.

“The club’s greenkeepers Maurice Robins and Colin Ward have spiked, scarified, treated and mowed the grass ready for first practice. The final task would have been pulling a heavy roller around the green. However, lockdown stopped us in our tracks.”

Browne says that the club’s members have made donations to maintain a positive cash flow. He said: “With the prospect of a season with little or no income from matches, competitions and our annual gala day, many members, social and playing, have made generous donations to the club’s coffers so we’ll be in a more favourable financial position than we might have expected in the circumstances.”

The Sport and Recreation Alliance, which represents a number of national bodies including Bowls England, was informed that ground maintenance can be considered as acceptable, as long as social distancing rules are adhered to.

Browne is keen for visitors and neighbours to the meadows to know that the green maintenance is deemed “essential” work.

He said: “So if you see one of our greenkeepers working at maintaining the green and its surrounds, please bear in mind that it is considered essential work and is currently permitted.

“Whereas the green isn’t in a state to be bowled on right now, we should be able to get up and running pretty quickly once the government permits it.”