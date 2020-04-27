Wait for beacons

BELISHA beacons will be added to the new zebra crossing in Greys Road when it is safe to do so.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has installed the £37,000 crossing.

The flashing lights will be paid for by Henley Town Council using income from the statutory payments made by developers which are building new housing in the town.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the county council, said they were waiting for engineers to install the beacons as this was deemed “non-essential” work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The crossing is located near the “pram walk” leading to the Gainsborough estate, along the northern edge of Makins recreation ground, and just up from Takhar Wine Mart at the junction with Greys Hill.

It follows years of campaingning by residents and schools who said it was dangerous for children to cross the road.