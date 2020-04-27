No more payments

Monday, 27 April 2020

PAYMENTS towards a bus service in Henley which has been temporarily suspended have been stopped.

The town council-funded Reading Buses service ceased on April 9 due to a fall in passengers amid government advice to stop any unnecessary travel.

Last month, councillors agreed to extend the Saturday service by three months from April 1, using £3,000 of funding received from developers.

The Saturday service began in March last year as a year-long trial in response to demand and as an extension to the weekday service.

