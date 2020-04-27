No more payments

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
PAYMENTS towards a bus service in Henley which has been temporarily suspended have been stopped.
The town council-funded Reading Buses service ceased on April 9 due to a fall in passengers amid government advice to stop any unnecessary travel.
Last month, councillors agreed to extend the Saturday service by three months from April 1, using £3,000 of funding received from developers.
The Saturday service began in March last year as a year-long trial in response to demand and as an extension to the weekday service.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say