No boat trip

THIS year’s Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta president’s river cruise has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to be held on June 12 and hosted by new president and former Mayor of Henley Glen Lambert. It may now be pushed back to later in the summer.

The regatta is still scheduled to take place on August 1 but organisers admit this is “uncertain”.

