No boat trip

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
THIS year’s Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta president’s river cruise has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was due to be held on June 12 and hosted by new president and former Mayor of Henley Glen Lambert. It may now be pushed back to later in the summer.
The regatta is still scheduled to take place on August 1 but organisers admit this is “uncertain”.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say