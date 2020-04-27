MP blames NHS suppliers for safety equipment delay

THE NHS cannot deliver enough personal protective equipment to its frontline staff because its logistics are inefficient, according to Henley MP John Howell.

He says the service “can’t cope” under the pressure from the coronavirus pandemic but the Government is making sure healthcare professionals still get equipment.

Mr Howell carried out a survey of surgeries in his constituency and found that GPs are unhappy with the amount and quality that they have received.

But he insists that equipment is being delivered and has now contacted 20 care homes in the Henley area to establish what equipment they have and assess its quality.

Nine have responded so far and Mr Howell said they have a “generally good” amount of the equipment.

Three homes have said that they have enough while one has had to buy in more. Another says it has 500 face masks, 50 full face-screen visors, 12 pairs of goggles and a supply of aprons and gloves in stock but has found it difficult to get hold of fresh supplies.

One home says it has enough equipment to last a week and was sourcing kit from different suppliers, while they also had a shortage of gloves.

Another three homes have received 8,400 surgical face masks but these only covered seven sessions of care and were exhausted within days.

They are now using their own funds to buy gloves, aprons, additional masks and eye protection and say their current stock is meeting needs but diminishing.

Mr Howell said the responses demonstrated that private care homes, which do not have to rely on NHS logistics for supplies, are able to source equipment more easily.

He said: “Most care homes are private. They are not part of the NHS so they do not get their protection equipment from the NHS. While I completely give credit to the NHS for the clinical work that it does and excellent care that it has provided, we’re being let down by its logistics and distribution element, which simply can’t cope.

“Individuals in the supply chain are facing a really difficult situation. They’re overworked and trying to do the best that they can. It’s just that the best is not adequate enough for the current situation.”

He said the Government is working hard to increase the amount of PPE that is getting to frontline NHS staff.

“The Government is working flat out to get the right protective equipment organised and delivered as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s putting into place a system to make sure that it can be sourced and delivered to the right places in the country.”

But Mr Howell is frustrated by how long it is taking to review the items private companies have produced before getting them to the frontline.

He said: “The companies that are making the equipment for the private sector or NHS still have a problem in having to get them certified and tested.

“We have gone out of our way to break down that red tape barrier but I understand BSI [British Standards Institution], which approve new PPE, is still taking between four and six weeks to approve it.

“Both I and the local enterprise partnership are hopping mad it’s taking as long as that. I have complained and pointed that out to ministers and asked them to do something about it.”

Mr Howell also praised care homes, the county council and hospitals for ensuring that fewer beds were occupied by people who did not need them.

He said: “There are 10 people in Oxfordshire who are occupying beds when they should be elsewhere. I think that has been a fantastic effort to make sure these people can be moved on to provide capacity to deal with covid-19 victims.”