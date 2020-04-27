Online stories

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
Monday, 27 April 2020
THE Friends of Watlington Library’s family activities group is offering a weekly storytime on Saturdays at 11am on Facebook live.
It is aimed at under fives and has 15 to 20 minutes of singing, rhymes and storytelling.
Every Wednesday it will also host a “Creative Club” at 2pm on Facebook live for children aged five to 11.
27 April 2020
