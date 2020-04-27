Online meet reveals ‘pilot’ and Elvis fan

THE first ever live streamed Henley Town Council meeting provided an interesting insight into the lives of councillors outside of the council chamber.

Members, along with town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, joined the meeting remotely via webcams from their homes on Tuesday last week.

With each councillor confined to a small box in a video streamed on YouTube and Zoom, you’d think the meeting might have felt somewhat stilted. But members got through the business at hand in a smooth and efficient manner in a little under an hour.

Some viewers, however, may have been distracted by what they saw behind their elected representatives and council officers.

Most striking was the backdrop chosen by deputy clerk Cath Adams, who plumped for an image of the town hall, while others preferred a more natural approach. Councillor Paula Isaac appeared to be sat between pictures of Elvis Presley dancing, while Councillor Will Hamilton opted for an elegant candelabra and a large clock.

Not to be outdone, Councillors Glen Lambert and Ian Reissmann sported microphone headsets, but the latter suffered from some brief distortion at one point in the proceedings.

Mayor Ken Arlett told his colleague: “Your microphone isn’t working terribly well and I hope you’re not a helicopter pilot by any chance.”

Let’s hope next month’s full council meeting, if live streamed, provides as much fun.