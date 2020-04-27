Monday, 27 April 2020

School places

NINE out of 10 parents whose children are set to start primary school in September have been offered their first choice of primary school in Oxfordshire.

A total of 6,690 of the 7,384 applicants have received their first choice with 538 offered one of the alternative schools they listed. Only 156 have been offered a school they had not listed.

