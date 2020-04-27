Bicycle stolen while on rounds replaced

GARY BOYS has thanked two supporters who gave him replacement bicycles after his own was stolen while out on his rounds.

He was collecting a prescription for an elderly resident from Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, when it was taken from outside the shop.

Mr Boys had propped the black and green mountain bike against a window and didn’t lock it because it was beneath a CCTV camera and in view of several shoppers queueing to get in.

However, a young man leapt on it as Mr Boys was standing inside at the counter and cycled off in the direction of Reading Road.

Footage shows he first peered through the shop window then went inside and wandered around before leaving without buying anything. He then looked straight into the camera lens before committing the theft.

Boots has turned the video over to the police and it is understood that several people have come forward to identify the suspect.

Mr Boys said: “I’m rushing to Boots a lot at the moment — with all the requests I’m getting, it’s almost my second home.

“I was absolutely stunned to see the bike had gone. I’m not easily shocked but I couldn’t believe anyone would do that in this climate. I can cope with losing my bike but it’s disappointing and you wonder what else they’d be willing to steal.”

Mr Boys was disheartened following the theft, which took place at 4pm on April 8, so put an appeal on Facebook and went to bed. The following morning, two new bikes had appeared by his front door.

One was given by Steve Hind, who lives in Boathouse Reach, while the other came from an anonymous well-wisher who had driven all the way over from Epsom in Surrey.

The latter left a note saying the bike had been dumped in their back garden earlier, adding: “Keep up the good work, don’t stop.”

Mr Boys, who received several other offers of a replacement through his Facebook post, says he will give both away once the pandemic has passed.

He said: “My appeal quickly got more than 500 shares and when I found the replacements it really lifted my spirits.

“The theft had damaged my confidence in human nature and this restored it. I was really happy for the rest of the day knowing that people wanted to help.”

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating the theft.