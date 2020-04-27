Volunteer support network becomes hub

A CORONAVIRUS support group is now the official “hub” for the Henley area.

Henley Mutual Aid Group was set up by residents last month to help others during the pandemic.

It is now working with South Oxfordshire District Council to ensure no-one in the town is missed out and a fund has been launched for donations and to pay volunteers’ expenses.

The group has more than 2,100 members on its Facebook group and about 400 volunteers with nearly 60 area co-ordinators who help link up people needing help with an appropriate person to assist them. It has divided the town into areas of about 80 households.

But it is now linked to the council through Oxfordshire All In, which handles calls from vulnerable people from across the county, and it will now refer all calls from Henley to the group.

Oxfordshire County Council will also give referrals for those needing basic needs such as shopping.

In addition, the group can now refer people needing more specialist help to the GoodSAMS NHS Volunteers scheme through the district council.

Nikki Norris, a member of the steering group, said: “This move to becoming the area hub ensures that the process of referrals is effective and fast, getting the right help to members of the community quickly.

“We have produced a guide for our volunteers that helps them know when to involve other agencies, so that we can fully support all the incredible people who have volunteered their time.”

Mrs Norris added that the fund will reimburse volunteers who need to buy essentials for a neighbour who cannot pay immediately and is capped at £30.

To donate, visit www.opencollective.com/henleycmag

To get involved or ask for help, visit www.henleymututalaid.org.uk