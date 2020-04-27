Power outage

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
TWENTY-FOUR properties in Reading Road, Henley, suffered a power cut on Tuesday last week.
The blackout, which was caused by a faulty underground cable, began at 8am.
Engineers restored the power by 11.05am.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say