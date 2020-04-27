Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
THIS year’s Henley mayor-making ceremony will be held remotely on May 11.
Town councillors agreed to the move in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will see current Mayor Ken Arlett step down after a year in the role and another councillor elected in his place.
27 April 2020
