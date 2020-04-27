We are getting safety equipment distributed

THIS week I completed my survey of medical and care organisations within the constituency in which I asked about the quality and availability of personal protective equipment.

Most care homes are privately run and I’m pleased to hear that most of the nine which replied, a response rate of almost 50 per cent, aren’t doing too badly.

This does raise the question of why GP surgeries seem to be struggling a little more to source their PPE, which comes back to the support that needs to be given to NHS suppliers.

I’m therefore very pleased that the Government has appointed Lord Deighton, the former chief executive of the London Olympics and Paralympics, to oversee the situation and brought the Army in to help with distribution.

The feedback I’m now getting from doctors is that supplies are much better and the Army is doing a good job of getting them where they are needed most.

A problem I’ve been trying to work on is one with companies just outside the constituency which are trying to make gowns and related garments.

The Government has eased the red tape surrounding the manufacturing process but we’re hearing that the British Standards Institution still takes up to six weeks to approve the designs.

One would think they could expedite this process and get things moving as quickly as possible given the circumstances.

There are now many community efforts being undertaken to make PPE and my hat goes off to the numerous contributors, however much they are able to produce.

Efforts are also continuing to look after those who might be considered vulnerable and must therefore self-isolate for an extended period of time.

I recently helped in one such case by referring a query about dog walking, and whether this could be covered by insurance, to the Association of British Insurers. It may only seem like a little thing, but for those who can no longer leave their homes it is very important that their pets are still exercised.

Police continue to receive a large number of calls alleging breachs of lockdown protocols. While a core of them relate to serious matters, a far larger number do not and one would think they were better not being raised in the first place.

Many event companies are beginning to plan for August and September in the hope that this pandemic is resolved, which is causing concern among constituents.

It does appear as though the number of deaths is coming down while the rate of diagnosis seems to have reached a plateau. All being well, this is something we can hang on to as a serious hope for the future.

Until then, there has been some irresponsible speculation which suggested that schools would go back in the next few weeks. This forced the Secretary of State to go on television and deny it would happen.

I would like to see more sense in the national press and media in tackling this issue as the Government takes the scientific evidence very seriously and, as such, is still awaiting more evidence on the best course of action.

I thought the Times’ article claiming the Government “sleepwalked into disaster” in the early months of this year was quite disgraceful. It suggested, for example, that the Prime Minister “skipped” five COBRA meetings on the outbreak when it is quite usual for these meetings to be chaired by a senior minister.

As the lockdown continues, I believe we’re handling it very well. Nobody would wish it to continue unnecessarily but while the threat remains, people are observing it closely.

My thoughts are with those who must self-isolate for long periods as the situation leaves them vulnerable to depression so social support is very important.

It is also vital for those who can go outside to do so, as long as rules on social distancing are observed. A walk helps me to think and compose letters in my head. It is a simple but effective way to maintain physical and mental health in these challenging times.