Everything you need to know about Henley Lockdown Fest - including how YOU can get involved

Henley is a thriving community with a wide range of different things to do, from live music to fitness class, theatre performances to fine dining and fun for all the family. But what do you do when a pandemic hits and you can't get outside? Jayson "JJ" Jaurigue has a plan - an online festival to enjoy the best Henley and the surrounding areas has to offer, all watchable FREE from the comfort of home and raising money for charity at the same time.

The Henley Lockdown Festival will be held on the weekend of May 2 and 3 to raise money for the NHS and Riverside Counselling Service.

It will be hosted by former Olympic skier and New Street resident Graham Bell, 54, and participants will use Facebook and YouTube to watch and take part in live activities including fitness classes, cookery workshops, music concerts, DJ sets, celebrity Q&A sessions, artisan craft demonstrations and much more. There's even a children's entertainer to ensure the younger members of the household can take part too.

The Henley Standard is proud to be the Festival's media partner and will be reporting on all the latest announcements of guests and events. But we want YOU to get involved too.

With so many different things happening on the two days of the festival, we're keen to document as many local people as possible taking part in the fun. So send us your photos and videos of you enjoying Henley Lockdown Fest at home. Email news@henleystandard.co.uk, send us a letter to letters@henleystandard.co.uk or tag us on social media via Facebook or Twitter. Send us your pictures and experiences and we'll do our best to publish as many of them as we can.

And keep checking the Henley Standard, in print and online, for all the latest Henley Lockdown Festival news.

