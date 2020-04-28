Retailers receive business grants to combat coronavirus shutdown

THE majority of retailers in Henley have received business grants from South Oxfordshire District Council to help combat the financial pressures of the coronavirus.

However, some business owners are still waiting on the money to be paid and others remain critical of the process despite the support from the Government.

The district council promised all outstanding applications for the grants, ranging from £10,000 to £25,000, would be processed by April 30.

Some retailers feel the process has been too slow, while others have not received a response when they asked for an update on their application.

Antony Reineke, who runs Studio 35 jewellers in Duke Street, is still waiting for a grant to be paid two days before the deadline.

He said: “At the start of the process, I was given a reference number and that made me think that the process was fine and that we would be paid.

"I have now sent a few emails to ask the council for an update and every time they respond by saying ‘don’t contact us, we will contact you’ and I don’t know what is happening.

“I don’t know what the strategy is from the council. If they do pay me before the end of the month like they said they would then it won’t be as stressful.

“We are still operating and we still have bills to pay. I still have to pay my staff – even though they have been furloughed you don’t get that money straight away and that is before I pay myself.

“I am a director and I don’t get paid in the usual way. I have the option to furlough myself, but I can’t do that and continue to work. When you have a business, you have to think about your reputation and not letting people down.

“The system has not been that wonderful. Perhaps other people have been more persistent than me in terms of asking for an update. I have not had any correspondence from them and it has been very badly managed.”

Mr Reineke says he has been disappointed at the lack of communication from the district council and says he will be “scraping the barrel” if the money does not come through.

He added: “We can survive it, but it is not sustainable for any length of time. No customers means no cash flow and that is not sustainable.

“I have been relatively fortunate that I can continue to make small amounts of money through ongoing projects.

“I enquired about a bank loan from Lloyds more than a month ago, just in case this became a problem and I only got a reply back from them the other day.

“It is very expensive to run a jewellery shop and there are some people that we work with on a freelance basis that if we refuse to pay them we might not see them again.

“There are a lot of people involved in the chain of producing bespoke jewellery and we have a workshop, as well as the retail unit, so there are huge costs involved and lots of people behind the scenes.”

Marion Crocker, who runs Estilo boutique in Duke Street, is also waiting to receive a grant from the council.

She said: “I contacted SODC at the weekend to say I had still not received my money. I know a lot of people have been paid now, but there are a few who haven’t.

“I didn’t get a reply to my initial email, so I have resent it and if they don’t reply to that I will have to call them.

"It is frustrating because we have end-of-month direct debits to pay out, which haven’t stood still because we are not able to trade.

“We are still having to pay the card machine company, for Biffa collections for trade waste and utilities. The Government website is very clear that it will be paid by April 30 and we are still two days away from that deadline so I am hopeful it will be sorted out.

“I applied fairly early on in the process, but I can’t remember how many weeks ago it was.

"I have money in reserve for emergencies, but I don’t have an online presence and I have no way of generating revenue.

“The lack of communication has been hugely frustrating for me and for the other retailers. The Government have already given the money to different councils regionally and therefore they must have that money to send out.”

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, shared her frustration about the lack of updates from the council.

He waited about a month before he was paid and claimed the process was a “shambles”.

He added: “I know there are a couple of other people who are still waiting for their grants. It comes through all as one payment and depending on which category you fall in you qualify for different amounts of money.

“The stress it has put me under is hard to describe. You don’t know when you are going to get paid and it has been an extremely tough time.

“I should say that the grant will help, but it is only a short-term thing and we don’t know what the situation will be when we come out the other end of this.

“As a retailer, you rely on your customers and we don’t know if they will be allowed to come and visit us and what measures we will have to put in place with it being such a small shop.”

Mr Morris, who received a grant of £25,000, said he had bought stock for the run-up to Henley Royal Regatta, but with the event cancelled and the shop shut, he won't be able to sell it.

David Rodger-Sharp, who runs a jewellers in Duke Street and also received a £25,000 grant, said the wait was “very frustrating”.

He set up a WhatsApp group to communicate with other business owners about the situation.

He said: “The Government offered these emergency grants and the name suggests these would be made available pretty quickly.

“Some of us have rates and invoices to pay and some don’t have any cash left and are in a position where they need these grants just to pay staff.

“The lack of urgency is frustrating retailers in the town.”

Jamie Belcher, who runs Bell Street Barbers, has been paid £10,000 after waiting a month.

He said: “This is a massive worry for Henley. There will be some businesses that won’t be here at the end of this and that is a disaster.

“I was very relieved when I saw it had finally come through. I am now paying everyone that is waiting for their money, so it is disappearing almost a quickly as I got it.

“It is great to get this money, but the longer this goes on the more it seems to be a short-term solution. I have had to pay rent, outstanding product bills and utility bills.

“We are now five weeks into lockdown, so we have already gone a long time without getting any customers and I have had to dip into my savings to cover things.”

Denise Fairbairn, co-owner of Manzana Shoes in Bell Street, said the business had finally received payment from the council.

She said: “Our main thing now is to focus on how people can help us to run our business going forward. We need to think about how we are going to make things work for the future.

“We have set up a website and we are trying to get people to be more aware of that. We want people who would normally shop with us to shop online.

“It is not just about supporting us. If we want there to be a vibrant high street at the end of all of this, people need to support local shops. A lot of people have been doing that and we are grateful to them.

“We are doing everything we can by using the help from the Government and we have expanded with our online service in the hope that we can survive through this and reopen properly. The important thing is to get the word out there about shopping local.”

Christiaan Jonkers, who owns Jonkers Rare Books in Hart Street, received a grant of £25,000 and was sympathetic about the delay.

He added: “The only thing was there was no confirmation email. I appreciate this was put together at short notice and the technical aspects might not be in place.

“I think many businesses are pleased and pleasantly surprised to receive this support.

“We have been quite lucky because we are quite a specialist business and our customers have been very supportive.

"It might not be business as normal, but we have been able to sell more through our website, where we have certainly seen an increase in uptake.

“We have not suffered anywhere near as badly as a result of the lockdown as I thought we might.”

A spokesman for the council said: “4,000 businesses are eligible for a grant — getting these all processed and paid is a huge job and our business rates team is working extremely hard around the clock and over weekends to try to get them processed as quickly as we possibly can. We will have paid all uncontested eligible grants before the Government deadline of April 30.”