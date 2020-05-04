Monday, 04 May 2020

Who’s squeaking?

VIRTUAL council meetings are throwing up all sorts of teething problems as councillors and members of the public adjust

At a meeting of Benson Parish Council last week there seemed to be some Gremlins in the system.

As some councillors spoke, a squeak like something from Alvin and the Chipmunks echoed after every word.

Members thought Councillor Michael Winton was the culprit but after some deft muting of microphones, the problem was solved.

