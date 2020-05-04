Brian Hughes, Royal British Legion standard bearer

BRIAN William Hughes died peacefully at the Wallingford Community Hospital on Sunday, April 19, aged 86.

He was renowned throughout Henley and beyond for his stoical fundraising for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in all weathers, either house-to-house or standing for many hours in Market Place.

In this role, Brian individually raised more than £60,000.

A proud native of Henley, he and his late wife Ursula were inseparable and together supported the Legion for more than 25 years.

Brian was educated at the former Henley Infants School, Trinity School and the former National School.

He started work in 1947 at Hammants of Henley and, apart from National Service, stayed in their employment for 50 years. In the Fifties Brian completed his National Service with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, holding the rank of corporal, and was awarded the General Service Medal for his time in the Suez Canal Zone. On his return from Suez, Brian met and fell in love with local girl Ursula Russell. They were married in 1957.

Daughters Deborah and Gillian arrived in 1961 and 1963 respectively and Brian settled into family life in Henley.

He became involved with the Legion after his family had flown the nest as he needed a project that would enable him to give something back to his home town.

In his fifties, Brian also took up running and participated in many half marathons, including the Great North Run and the Reading Half Marathon. He raised funds for Sue Ryder and other local charities.

Despite Ursula’s ill-health, Brian and his wife celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February 2017. Ursula passed away in December that year.

Brian was the Legion’s Oxfordshire county standard bearer for 13 consecutive years and Henley branch standard bearer for more than 20. He attended 79 repatriations at the John Radcliffe Hospital’s “final corner” to honour the 175 service personnel killed in recent conflicts.

He was very much an “old soldier” in turnout and bearing and, despite deteriorating health, carried out his role well beyond the call of duty. This was recognised in 2010 by the award of the Legion’s gold badge.

In 2015 Brian received the Henley Town Medal in appreciation of his work in the community.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s birthday honours list of 2017. This was presented to him with great ceremony in the town hall by John Howard, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, before a large and enthusiastic audience of well-

wishers.

Brian will be long remembered as a modest, true and gentle man. RIP.