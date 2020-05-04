VE Day not forgotten

A COMPETITION has been launched to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day next Friday.

The Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion wants residents to turn their windows red, white and blue in a show of unity, remembrance, respect, commemoration and celebration.

To enter, take a photo of your window and send it to the branch. The best three entries will be published in the Henley Standard.

Email your entries to 2anne.evans@sky.com by Wednesday, May 13.

• The Goggs in Watlington will be decorated with bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday and parish councillor Tim Horton is encouraging others to turn their windows red, white and blue.