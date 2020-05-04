Captain’s challenge

THE captain of Henley Cricket Club is to run the equivalent of a marathon around the ground to raise money for the club.

Mike Roberts will undertake the challenge at the Brakspear Ground next Saturday (May 9), starting at 11am.

He wants to raise £2,000 to help the club get through the summer as the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Roberts, who led Henley to the Home Counties Premier League Division 1 title last season unbeaten, said: “Henley Cricket Club, like many other clubs in the UK, relies heavily on subscriptions, pavilion lettings and bar profits.

“Additionally however, with the Henley Royal Regatta cancelled for 2020 and no requirement to let out our ground for parking, we will be without our principal income source.”

He said the club was in the process of trying to secure grants in order to help cover these costs.

He added: “In the meantime, I have crazily decided to help get some fundraising going by running 26.2 miles around the ground on May 9, when the season was due to get underway.

“I’d be hugely grateful for any donation, large or small, which would go a long way to help the club get through this challenging time.”

To donate, visit www.just

giving.com/crowdfunding/

michael-roberts-hcc