Monday, 04 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Natural way to win

A WILDLIFE photography competition for children has been launched by the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Colour in Nature will celebrate the emergence of nature since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Helen Cook, head of education at the museum, said: “We hope the competition will provide an enjoyable focus for time spent outside and a chance to stop and look at nature during these unusual times, even if it’s just through a window.

“Time outdoors might be limited at the moment but it is still possible to notice and enjoy nature.”

There will be book vouchers for the schools of winning entries and wildlife-themed goodie bags for the individual winners and runners-up.

Their entries will go on display in the museum’s community gallery once it is open to visitors again.

To enter, visit www.rrm.
co.uk/learning/wildlife-
photography-competition

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33