Literary Festival stars announced

THE line-up for this year’s Henley Literary Festival schools programme has been announced.

It will feature Katherine Rundell, winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize and the Blue Peter Book Award, who is now on her fifth novel, The Good Thieves.

Former children’s laureate and Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell returns to the event with The Cloud Horse Chronicles following his success with Goth Girl, Ottoline and Poems to Fall in Love With.

Former Irish children's laureate Eoin Colfer and Artemis Fowl creator will be talking about his fantasy adventure series The Fowl Twins.

Miranda Krestovnikoff, RSPB president and wildlife expert on the BBC’s The One Show, will talk about of birds.

Author and illustrator Yuval Zommer, No Ballet Shoes in Syria author Catherine Bruton, Darkmouth creator Shane Hegarty, Clara Vulliamy, Catherine Doyle are also featured in the programme, which will run from

September 28 to October 2.

Events last 45 minutes and there will be an opportunity for pupils to have their books signed by the authors afterwards. The venues include the town hall, Phyllis Court Club and Christ Church in Reading Road.

Festival director Harriet Reed said: “We are really proud of not only making our schools schedule varied, but also keeping the ticket prices low so that local children from all schools and backgrounds get the chance to hear from favourite authors and discover new ones.

“The success of last year's festival and the kind support of The Shanly Foundation has enabled us to keep prices low."

For more information, call the box office on (01491) 575948 or email kallie@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk