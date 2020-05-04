We must all help to see off this disease

AS the lockdown continues, police are still seeing a large number of unnecessary calls about neighbourly disputes but also, sadly, an increasing number of arrests relating to domestic violence.

I would encourage people to be responsible and not use the restrictions as a way to tackle disputes which existed before the outbreak.

It is good that the rules permit those suffering from domestic abuse to get out of that situation and stay at another household. I have every sympathy for those affected because being enclosed with an abusive partner must be dreadful.

It’s important that victims have a means of getting to safety in the initial stages of a crisis and I’m pleased that the Government has arranged a process with the police to make travel possible under such circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley chief constable tells me only 160 of his staff are self-isolating, a remarkable figure for such a large area.

He also tells me that, unforgivably, many people are running scams, including those surrounding personal protective equipment.

The distribution of PPE to the health service through the army now seems to be working well. From speaking to doctors I know, many of whom work in hospitals treating coronavirus patients, they feel there is a good supply.

I’ve also been helping dentists and private or mixed healthcare providers such as physiotherapists and osteopaths to claim financial relief. They’ve had it particularly bad because they perform a mixture of private and NHS work so potentially fall between the two government packages of support.

They’ve having to select elements from both in order to be remunerated for the different types of work so I and a small group of colleagues have written to the Chancellor explaining their difficulties.

The simplest solution would be to extend business rate relief, thereby covering a vast number of people and ensuring we can all get our teeth looked after. These are frontline staff and clearly vital to both our communities and the economy so they deserve our support.

Whatever measures we introduce in the short term, such as the urgent dental care hubs now being set up, we must also look to the long term and ensure these sectors continue to function.

This week, the Chancellor announced the launch of “bounce back” loans, which will allow small businesses to borrow up to £50,000 and access it within days. It’s guaranteed by the Government and interest-free for the first 12 months so this is an important boost.

It’s not a huge amount by every business’s standards but is quite a significant chunk to keep them going and was informed by input from the Federation of Small Businesses, the Confederation of British Industry, the Institute of Directors and a number of the Chancellor’s colleagues, including me.

The number of coronavirus deaths being reported in hospitals is steadily decreasing, which is a good thing and has led to much speculation.

However, the Prime Minister has been absolutely clear that we must wait for the next review date on Thursday before considering the next steps.

If we end lockdown too quickly we could be attacked by a second wave of infections, as has occurred in other countries.

I’m aware of reports that Britain is yet to meet Health Secretary’s Matt Hancock’s pledge of testing 100,000 people daily for coronavirus.

It’s good to set a big, ambitious target but it may well be that the numbers of people needing a test aren’t going up significantly.

For example, the coronavirus tracking app developed by Guy’s and St Thomas’s hospitals in London shows that only 0.6 per cent of the 5,500 participants in South Oxfordshire would currently require testing based on their reported symptoms. By my calculations, that’s only a few dozen people.

Finally, Parliament is back and operating well. We’re still establishing how to vote remotely and inevitably there are elements of party politics creeping back into proceedings, which is unfortunate as it really isn’t needed right now. It detracts from what we’re all trying to achieve, which is to bring an end to this terrible disease.