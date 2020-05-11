Monday, 11 May 2020

PPE donated to pharmacy

HENLEY leisure centre has donated personal protective equipment to a pharmacy during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is one of several leisure centres across Oxfordshire run by Better, a charitable social enterprise, which combined their stocks to help Berinsfield Pharmacy, near Benson.

The Henley centre donated 2,000 shoe covers, two large containers of hand sanitiser and three boxes containing about 600 gloves.

John Busby, of Better, whose sister who works at the pharmacy, said: “I was speaking to her over Facetime and she said they had no stock left and were struggling to get hold of new equipment.

“We made the decision to collect what we had and they were ecstatic to receive it. While, understandably, the focus on PPE donations has been on hospitals, the needs of pharmacies are less widely acknowledged yet pharmacy staff are in a frontline role, delivering crucial support and should not be put at risk.”

Nicola Shankland, superintendent pharmacist at Berinsfield Pharmacy, said: “We are so grateful to Better. The donation means that we can be a little less anxious about spreading this disease between ourselves or worrying about taking it home to our loved ones.”

