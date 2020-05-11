Businesses offered money off energy reduction audits

SMALL and medium-sized businesses in Henley are being encouraged to take up an offer of funding for energy reduction measures.

The town council’s climate emergency working group says companies can apply for a free energy audit from Oxford’s Low Carbon Hub.

Experts at Oxford Brookes University will assess how the firms could reduce their energy consumption or switch to renewable resources and then produce a report based on their findings.

There is no obligation on businesses to act on the report but if they do, they can receive funding of up to £10,000 from the hub to cover a quarter of the costs of implementation. The project, known as “OxFutures”, aims to reduce Oxfordshire’s carbon footprint and businesses’ energy bills.

Rebecca Chandler-Wilde, a member of the working group, said: “It’s good for the climate but also it’s good for your business because it helps you reduce your costs.

“Lots of businesses would like to do this kind of thing but there’s a big initial cost so this is trying to get over that.

“They might, for example, install better insulation or get advice on using less energy intensive machines and they might be able to do something like put solar panels on the roof of their building or get advice on putting in air source or water source heat pumps.

“What the auditors will also do is go around and find where you’re using electricity as often people are using electricity that they are not even aware of.”

She added: “At the moment we have been a bit overtaken by covid-19, but underneath that the climate is still changing and will continue to do so until we reduce our carbon emissions.

“There are some things that can only be done at a national or international level but lots of the changes that will be required can be done on a local level. A huge amount of the carbon dioxide emitted comes from housing and some businesses so we can all do our bit.”

Tony Hoskins, chairman of the working group, added: “These grants and free energy audits will highlight where energy — and money -— is being wasted in your business. Being able to install energy efficient heating, lighting, insulation and other measures at an effective 25 per cent discount means that you will reduce your costs immediately and payback will be quicker. You will also be helping to cut your carbon footprint. Funding is limited and even in these difficult times there is high demand for grants, so it’s important to apply soon if you are interested. These are awarded on a first come, first served basis.”

There is enough money for 45 energy audits and 13 companies have already expressed an interest.

The project has already delivered audits at more than 130 businesses in Oxfordshire and 28 have followed the recommendations.

For more information, visit the Low Carbon Hub’s website, http://oxfutures.org

To apply for a free energy audit, visit http://oxfutures.org/projects/

register-for-energy-audit