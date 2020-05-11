Gunsmith move not approved

THE owner of Friar Park Stables in Henley is seeking retrospective planning permission for the use of a steel container by a gunsmith.

Ian Lovejoy has submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, so that Craig Turner, who specialises in English shotguns, can continue to use the building.

Mr Turner moved his business to the stables from Cane End House after nine years. At the time he said he had turned the empty shop, previously occupied by Henley Country Sports, into half a workshop and half a sales area in order to sell and display the items that he had collected over the years.

Last year, the council launched an enforcement investigation over the change of use of land from equestrian use without planning permission.

Mr Lovejoy has also applied for change of use permission for the other three buildings on the site. One is from retail storage of animal feed, bedding and accessories to offices and retail storage, another is for a part change of use from a straw and hay barn and tractor shed to a microbrewery, retaining the brewery’s boiler room, and the third from equestrian storage to furniture storage.

The application says that while the container housing the gunsmith business is sited partly inside the main Henley conservation area, it is well screened by mature trees and cannot be seen from outside the site.

It would therefore not have a material impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area or the surrounding countryside, which is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The application says: “The proposal therefore largely relates to the re-use of existing buildings. The proposed uses are generally low key, being contained within the buildings without any need for additional hard surfacing.”

The plans would help support rural businesses and would not result in any noise or disturbance to residents, it adds.

The council is due to make a decision by May 26.