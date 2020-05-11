Monday, 11 May 2020

Watercress stolen

GANGS have been stealing watercress from a nature reserve.

Police are investigating after the thieves were seen at Ewelme Watercress Beds on three days last month, having arrived by taxi.

Resident Mary Taylor-Lane wrote on the Ewelme Facebook page: “Several villagers confronted the group who were doing this with various types of response, some not very nice.

“If you see groups of people doing what appears to be commercial picking in the beds please would you report this to the police with as much information as
possible?”

Site manager Tom Stevenson said: “We do not condone the taking of cress but turn a blind eye to locals helping themselves to a ‘handful’ for personal use. The ‘stealing’ for commercial gain is a definite no-no.

“Our insurance company specifically does not allow the selling or even the giving away of the cress.”

The watrcress beds are a 2.6-hectare nature reserve owned and managed by the Chiltern Society.

