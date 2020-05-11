Tractor and car destroyed in separate sudden fires

A TRACTOR and a car were destroyed in two separate fires.

The tractor was being driven along the B481 at about 3.20pm on Wednesday last week when it caught light near Highmoor village hall.

Firefighters from Henley and Caversham Road fire station in Reading were called out.

They used hose reels to extinguish the flames as well as the blazing fuel on the road.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault. No one was injured. Meanwhile, a Jeep Cherokee was destroyed after it suddenly caught fire on the A4155 in Medmenham the following day.

The driver pulled off the road near the Dog and Badger pub when a warning light appeared on the dashboard.

Flames began to appear from beneath the bonnet and then engulfed the vehicle, which was burnt out.

A fire crew from Henley responded to an emergency call at about 10.20am.

This fire is also believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.