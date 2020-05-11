Monday, 11 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tractor and car destroyed in separate sudden fires

Tractor and car destroyed in separate sudden fires

A TRACTOR and a car were destroyed in two separate fires.

The tractor was being driven along the B481 at about 3.20pm on Wednesday last week when it caught light near Highmoor village hall.

Firefighters from Henley and Caversham Road fire station in Reading were called out.

They used hose reels to extinguish the flames as well as the blazing fuel on the road.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault. No one was injured. Meanwhile, a Jeep Cherokee was destroyed after it suddenly caught fire on the A4155 in Medmenham the following day.

The driver pulled off the road near the Dog and Badger pub when a warning light appeared on the dashboard.

Flames began to appear from beneath the bonnet and then engulfed the vehicle, which was burnt out.

A fire crew from Henley responded to an emergency call at about 10.20am.

This fire is also believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33