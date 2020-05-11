Charity to make virus photobook

A CHARITY in Henley is top produce a photobook chronicling the town’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, has been forced to close so wants residents to submit photos of their lockdown experience for the fundraising initiative.

All the images will be displayed on a digital art gallery and a curated set will be made into a coffee table book with all the sales proceeds going to the centre, which offers a range of care services to young people aged 16 to 30 with learning disabilities.

The collection, which will also include professional photography, will document the stories of individuals, who have gone above and beyond or who have been personally touched by the virus in some way.

Harriet Barcella, marketing and communications manager at the Chiltern Centre, said: “This project is a celebration of the amazing people and town spirit that has kept us going all these years.

“This time has brought with it immense challenges. Indeed it has bought tragedy for many but the way that the community has come together in support of our most vulnerable is something that I am certain we will look back at with great pride.

“The extraordinary support thae community has always given to us is second to none and it is part of what makes Henley so special.

“We have been forced to close our doors due to the current crisis but it is essential that we remain resilient in the face of this threat. Our young people will be more in need than ever of the support, friendship, learning and independence that the centre provides — fundraising like this will ensure that we are here to provide it.’

For more information, visit www.chilterncentre.

org.uk/news

To make a donation, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/

fund/henleyinlockdown

Email your lockdown photos, or your nominations for people to be featured in the book to harriet@

chilterncentre.org.uk

Those who have their story featured will have the opportunity to be photographed by a professional photographer on their doorstep during the lockdown.