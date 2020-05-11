Community stalwart made MBE for service to sea cadets

JOYCE SHELAGH WALDEN died on April 24 at the age of 95.

After moving to Henley in 1954 with her husband David, she became a stalwart of the local community.

The middle of three children, Joyce spent her early years in the waterfront area of Liverpool, and she remained a proud Liverpudlian to the end of her life with a fascination for all things nautical.

Upon leaving school during the Second World War she enlisted with the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens), and then worked for several years in the offices of Coast Lines, a company that ran coastal shipping, including ferries to Ireland.

Coast Lines also ran a small cruise ship, the Lady Killarney and, in 1953, her employers rewarded her with a short cruise to the Western Isles during which she met David.

Joyce married David in Liverpool in November 1954, moved to Henley and immediately threw herself into local life. She was an early member of the Henley Inner Wheel Club more than once serving as its president and secretary, and, crucially, agreed in 1960 to become secretary of the Henley Sea Cadets Unit, T S Guardian, a post she loved and held for the best part of 50 years.

More recently, she participated in many other local chartable organisations, including the local branch of the RNLI, for which she was awarded a gold badge for dedicated service.

For many years she was a trustee of the Henley Municipal Charities, tasked with helping to oversee the upkeep and occupation of the town’s almshouses.

Through all these years Joyce and David were largely inseparable. They worked together in the family construction business and she enthusiastically supported David in his extensive public life both as mayor of Henley and as a county councillor, enjoying in particular the many formal events they attended together.

In this capacity they also travelled many times to Falaise and Leichlingen in the early days of the twinning associations and had friends in France and Germany.

Indeed, they loved travelling the world together, mainly and unsurprisingly, by ship. Joyce grew up with working animals and was never, until the last few years of her life, without at least one dog.

She also loved sport, particularly supporting Reading FC, and enjoyed an annual trip to Wimbledon.

David died suddenly in 2004, shortly after they had celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in Liverpool.

It was a matter of much regret that he did not live to see Joyce’s service with the sea cadets recognised by the award of the MBE in 2006, for which she had originally been recommended prior to his death.

Joyce thereafter suffered from slowly deteriorating health that eventually necessitated full time care for the last few years of her life, which she spent in kind and expert hands at the Chiltern Court care centre.

She is survived by son Nicholas, daughter in law Helen and grandchildren Thomas and Joanna.