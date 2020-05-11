Val Stoner, January 31, 1939 — April 1, 2020

VAL STONER was born in Sonning in 1939 and was educated at Wargrave Piggott School, where she loved her time.

Her parents were Harold and Lillian Goodey and she had three siblings, older sister Sonia, younger sister Carol, who recently passed away, and brother Brian.

She was in the brownies and guides and developed a love of trees and flowers during childhood.

When she left school, she went to London to work for a fashion house for a short while but came back to Reading to work as a junior window dresser and flower arranger.

From that she learned the art of flower arranging and spent 25 years doing the flowers at St Mary’s Church in Henley for funerals and weddings.

She went back to London to work as a receptionist for a real estate office and it was there that she met her husband Jim in 1957.

They got married in Reading in 1961 and they moved to Henley, living in King’s Close for three years before relocating to Wootton Road. Their two children, Daren and James, were both born at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

Val joined the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and did the meals on wheels service and particularly enjoyed spending time with people and talking to them about their lives.

Because of her husband’s work as a civil engineer, the family moved to Gloucestershire and later West Sussex and Val continued to volunteer in the same capacity. She then headed up the emergency team in Henley, which she really enjoyed. In the early Sixties the family were invited to go to Bangkok by Jim’s cousin, Bill Mundy, who is a Henley artist.

He was living there at the time and while she was there Val had lessons on making silk flowers. When she came back to England she taught silk and paper flower making classes and many local people spent time with her.

She went to Romania to teach arts and crafts and the Romanian women wanted to start their own Women’s Institute, but didn’t have anywhere to hold it. It was through local fundraising efforts that they were eventually able to find suitable premises.

Val and Jim moved to California and spent three years there and she worked in a charity shop. Jim had retired by this stage but James lived there and they moved into a detached property in the same grounds.

They came back to England and their son moved to Taos in New Mexico and they would often visit him. They purchased a condo so they could live there part-time and Val became very interested in native American culture.

When they came back to England, she would visit schools to educate children about their culture and their respect for Mother Earth.

While living in Taos, it became clear that there was unrest and she wanted to put a healing crystal in the main square to spread peace and harmony. She set out on an adventure to achieve this and asked the authorities for permission and eventually raised the money for a large rainbow obsidian which was erected at a ceremony.

There is a lantern over the top of the town hall steps in Henley, which she arranged to have refurbished with the help of her Daren and that is linked with Taos by another obsidian. Her ambition was to get another one over the top of the White House in America, although she did not manage to achieve this.

Val became involved in a company that was working on a cure for post-traumatic stress disorder and as a result attended meetings in Washington DC to meet congressmen. She got involved in a project to rid the oceans of plastic when she was in Taos and tried to speak to the president about the cause. Until Val was taken ill, she and Jim would go back to Taos twice a year, but they sold their property five years ago.

She promoted alternative healthcare, including a healing glade, which was planted in Marsh Meadows in 2014, and started the Henley Be Well Centre in early 2000, which still takes place every Monday at King’s Arms Barn, offering free massages, healing and reflexology in return for a donation to charity.

She also helped set up Eco Henley, a pressure group campaigning for greater action on air pollution in the town.

Val used to visit the Henley YMCA each month to spend time with young people and was known as a knowledgeable local historian.

Together with Jennifer Scott, she raised funds for the refurbishment of the green room at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

She was also involved in international aid campaigns, travelling to Romania in 1989 with the WI to help in orphanages and hospitals and later persuaded the Royal Berkshire Hospital to donate an ultrasound machine to a Romanian hospital.

She set up a fund to help build new schools and provide computers for pupils in Thailand after the 2004 tsunami hit as she and her husband were on holiday in the country at the time of the disaster.

More recently, she was in charge of a project to plant a wishing tree at Marsh Meadows. In 2017, she won the community award at the Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards for her charity work.

She had been unwell for around 18 months and died at Lashbrook House Care Home in Shiplake on April 1.

She is survived by her husband, sons, three grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her funeral was held at Reading Crematorium in Caversham on April 24, which was streamed online for relatives and friends to pay their final respects.