Lockdown Festival raises £22,000

MORE than £22,000 was raised by the Henley Lockdown Fest.

The two-day online event at the weekend was organised to provide entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic after most of the summer’s major events were cancelled.

It brought together musicians, chefs, sports stars and fitness instructors, among others, most of them local, and was supported by the Henley Standard.

The proceeds will be divided between the NHS and Riverside Counselling Services, which is based in Northfield End, Henley.

Festival founder Jayson Jaurigue, known as JJ, said: “I am pretty overwhelmed to be honest.

“We set out with two goals — to bring happiness home and to raise money for two great causes and I think we have achieved those.

“A huge thank-you to the team involved and also to everybody who donated and to the town for the community spirit that was shown across the weekend.”

The event, which was live streamed, was hosted by Graham Bell, of New Street, Henley, a TV presenter and former Olympic skier.

He introduced the acts and helped the fundraising effort by doing push-ups.

Mr Bell, 54, said his niece Imogen, who is a nurse in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, had contracted and then recovered from the virus.

JJ, who runs his own agency, Eight Ray Music, welcomed the virtual audience at 9am on Saturday.

The festival began with Sally Hodgetts, of Green Leaves Yoga, giving a 45-minute class.

This was followed by an hour-long warm-up session with Fitness Space, which is run by Joanne John and based at Centenary Business Park, off Station Road, Henley.

Miss John was joined by her partner Dermot, lead personal trainer at the gym, and was streamed live from their garden in West London.

The couple’s children, Ezekiel, eight, and Zakiya, five, joined in by jogging on the spot and doing jumping jacks.

Next up was award-winning chef Tom Westerland, head chef at Crockers restaurant in Market Place, which was due to open just before the lockdown but has been offering a takeaway service.

“It has been a great chance to show people what we plan to be doing,” said Mr Westerland, who took part in the BBC’s Great British Menu in 2019.

He cooked glazed beef short ribs, known as Jacob’s Ladder, which he barbecued and served with a beef fat rosti, asparagus and a side of buttered peas.

Next was an acoustic music session featuring Katie Moberly, who grew up in Henley.

The singer and composer performed with her group Hover Fly and the 45-minute set included Come Alive, Grape Shape and Mushroom Man.

She and her bandmates are living together during the lockdown and they did an encore in which they asked the audience to do the actions to I’m a Tree.

They were followed by award-winning folk singer Megan Henwood, who also grew up in Henley and now lives in Oxford.

She performed songs including Volcanoes, Join the Dots, Chemicals and Oak to Acorn. She also gave a tribute to Bill Withers, who died in March.

Miss Henwood, who recently celebrated the birth of her child, praised the NHS for the support she received while in hospital.

She said: “I just had a baby who was born after Christmas and we were both in hospital for quite a while. We were looked after in the most incredible way by the NHS and I can’t go into it because I will burst into tears.

“We are so lucky and they are working so hard and putting themselves at risk every single day under the most extraordinary circumstances. It is a shame we have to fundraise for our National Nealth Service.”

Paul Clerehugh, chef and owner of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row, showcased his tips and tricks for cooking at home during the lockdown.

He cooked a salmon sausage roll using fillets of fish and readymade puff pastry, served with asparagus and hollandaise sauce. He also made a chocolate dessert using leftover Easter eggs and a rump of English lamb, which he barbecued and served on a bed of cauliflower and kale tabbouleh, topped with a tomato and halloumi sauce.

The Crooked Billet is offering a takeaway service and food shop during the pandemic.

Mr Bell interviewed Ross Brawn, who is the managing director of Formula 1 and lives near Stoke Row.

Mr Brawn, who was the team director of Benetton and Ferrari and oversaw the career of seven-time champion driver Michael Schumacher, said he hoped the delayed racing season could start in July with the Austrian grand prix.

Wine master Alistair Cooper, of Albert Road, Henley, gave a tasting masterclass.

The evening also featured a range of musical acts, including pianist and composer OKIEM whose performance was disrupted by a loss of signal after the first song. He returned the following evening to finish his set.

JJ filled the extra time with a series of covers and broke a string on his guitar during his second song, All Night Long by Lionel Richie.

He said: “It was all really quick and the pressure was on but I had to do it because the goal was to make people happy.

“When you are just playing to a camera with two people in a room, you are really exposed. It was a hard gig but I hope people enjoyed it.”

Pop singer Natasha Hamilton rolled back the years by performing Atomic Kitten hits, including The Tide Is High, The Last Goodbye and Whole Again.

She also sang You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me by Gladys Knight, saying it reminded her of her parents.

Jamie Taylor, who has been a regular at the Henley Festival and Rewind, kept the entertainment going until midnight with a two-hour DJ set from his bedroom. Sunday started with an hour of exercise with fitness instructor Chantal Watts, owner of Another Level Fitness, which has classes in Henley.

She was followed by children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers — alias Darren Hillier from Nuffield — who performed magic, chatted to his hand puppet Graham the Crayon and danced to Baby Shark and YMCA.

Shaun Dickens, who owns the Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road, gave a cookery class from his home. He made buttermilk fried chicken served with a spicy coleslaw and a ranch dressing, which he said was inspired by the time he spent working at a restaurant in New York. He called it “Henley fried chicken”.

Mr Dickens said: “It is a tough time for everyone, so whenever we can try to support each other through these tough times it is really important. If you can shop local then please do.”

Next up was Ben Lee, frontman of The Revue, who used to live in Henley.

He performed covers including Half the World Away by Oasis, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, Imagine by John Lennon and All You Need is Love by The Beatles.

Next was Etham, a singer-songwriter from Reading who played original tracks.

Rachel Jones, from the Bishopsland Educational Trust, gave the audience a virtual tour of the trust’s workshop in Dunsden where live-in students develop their skills as jewellers and silversmiths.

This was followed by Chris Evans, chief executive of Rugby Centurions, interviewing former Henley Rugby Club players Rochelle “Rocky” Clark and Tamara Taylor.

Clark is the most capped England rugby union player, having played in 137 tests, and she and Taylor both represented their country in four world cups and won the competition in 2014. Taylor said: “I can remember the first game I played for Henley. I have still got the newspaper cutting. They mentioned my name and my mum cut it out, so I was famous in the Henley Standard.”

Henley quizmaster Bobby Davino hosted a version of TV’s Family Fortunes.

The first game was won by the Thomas family whose prize was a mahogany ornament of a goose wearing a pair of skis.

The second game was won by the McKinnon family who failed to get the right answer in the final round but when the host noticed dad James was wearing a Bobby Davino T-shirt, he said they could have the prize of an ornament of a bulldog on a skateboard.

Mr Bell was then challenged to do as many push-ups as possible in a minute and removed his shirt before completing 60. A group of local businessmen said they would donate £5 for every one he did above 35.

The evening ended with more music from JJ, while Adam Isaac, who wrote the festival anthem, Bring Happiness Home, performed a number of covers, including Fast Car by Tracy Chapman, Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes and the theme tune to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He performed his final song wearing only his pants.

Ben Ofoedu, who was the lead singer in Phats & Small, did a DJ set featuring a number of club classics to close the festival.

Hilary Arthur, clinical lead of Riverside Counselling Service, said: “We are aware the crisis is having a profound impact on people’s mental health.

“Along with all of you, we want to do something that will make a difference but we need your help to do this. We want to increase the number of clients we can offer counselling sessions to so that those who are most vulnerable get the help they need.

“In supporting us, you will be supporting the most troubled by this crisis. The uncertainty we are all facing for many seems overwhelming, but we at Riverside know counselling can make a fundamental difference.”

JJ said: “Everyone is going through the pandemic and the performers have lost a lot of work, whether you are a gym, a restaurant or a musician that can’t play a gig to make money.

“They have given their time for free to raise money for the charities and bring happiness to people and they are feeling it too. They all need the recognition from this.

“I know them all on a personal level. I trusted them to deliver a great show and to entertain everybody and hopefully they did.

“There could be future events. Who knows how long we will be in lockdown? If there is interest and people want another one then I am definitely up for it.”