Businesses divided over return to work

BUSINESSES in Henley appeared to be divided on the issue of ending the coronavirus lockdown.

Some are already returning to normal after Boris Johnson signalled the gradual ending of restrictions while others say it is still too early to contemplate the next steps.

The Prime Minister said some workers should return if they cannot do their job from home as long as they observe social distancing measures and, ideally, avoid public transport.

This applies to offices and factories, among other workplaces, but not “non-essential” shops, restaurants, cafés, hotels and hair salons which will only be able to re-open in phases from June 1 at the earliest.

The Government has extended its employee furlough scheme until the end of October, although businesses will be asked to start sharing the costs from August.

The scheme, which was announced at the start of the lockdown, has resulted in about 7.5 million workers being paid up to 80 per cent of their salaries by the state.

Investment firm Invesco, which has offices in Perpetual Park Drive, off Reading Road in Henley, will not be recalling any of its 600-plus staff. All will continue working from home and none has been furloughed.

A spokeswoman said: “Nothing much has changed as the Government guidance is clear despite what some are claiming.

“We’re told that people should work from home if they can and since we’ve been fully operational through the lockdown there’s no need to relax our arrangements.

“As for the future, we’ll be following whatever official guidance is issued. We have a committee which meets regularly to discuss these issues as well as day-to-day matters like the technical aspects of home working.

“We have a smart and flexible working culture so staff already had the equipment they needed and were able to adjust to the restrictions from day one.”

Watchmaker Bremont, which has offices in Marlow Road and an assembly facility in Ruscombe, has furloughed some staff while a small team is producing orders for military and online customers under strict hygiene and social distancing rules.

A spokeswoman said: “We’ve made the most of the employee retention scheme and furloughed workers, which was necessary owing to the closure of non-essential businesses.

“In the meantime we’ve had a skeleton workforce observing the correct practices and have issued letters confirming they are essential workers.

“The Government’s latest announcement doesn’t change anything at the moment, but once we start to scale up again we’ll need to start bringing people back.”

Wealth management firm Courtiers, which has about 100 employees working from its offices in Hart Street, Henley, has not furloughed any staff as they have all been able to work from home.

Most returned to the premises on Tuesday with social distancing and hygiene measures in place. Those who need to find childcare or other arrangements are not expected to come back yet, nor are those with specific health or other concerns.

Communications manager Leo Hallam said: “The lockdown was very much an unknown for us but we operated as usual and were surprised at how well we stayed connected with each other and with clients.

“We’ve learned new skills and resources, particularly with regard to remote tools, which we’ll be able to carry forward, although our office will remain important.

“A lot of thought has gone into the return and we will be acting under government advice at all times. We’ve spoken to every employee to get their perspective on the situation and many were very happy to come back as they were starting to feel restless.

“We’re putting their safety and comfort first and we can open or close off certain parts of the building to maintain social distancing.

“We’re encouraging staff to think about protecting others as well as themselves and to take steps to reduce those risks, like thinking who might be ahead of them in the building and not walking around listening to music.

“We’ve stayed very strong throughout the past few months and we’re small enough that we’ve been able to listen to employees individually and take their feedback and concerns on board.”

Henley town councillor Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, has furloughed her staff and hopes to keep then when she is allowed to reopen. In the meantime, she has received a Government relief grant.

She said: “Offering takeaways alone isn’t viable in the long term so we are greatly concerned by the situation. The Government grants are good but they’re going to run out fairly quickly as we’ve still got overheads to pay.

“In other countries they’ve already let shops open but not restaurants or cafés. It’s going to be hard for us because we’re at the end of the line for re-opening but we’re important to the local economy because we complement the retail element.

“When the time comes, we’ll have to get some guidance from the Government on how we operate safely in a small space. There’s not yet a clear way forward for staying open and remaining profitable while maintaining social distancing.

“It will take a while for things to return to normal because people need to get their confidence back and some might not be as willing to go out as they used to be.

“There’s also the issue of obtaining supplies as many wholesalers have run down all their stocks, plus the fact that owners need time to tidy up and clean their premises after months of being empty.

“I don’t think this ‘new normal’ is going to work for hospitality. The whole sector is based on people interacting and it won’t be the same with distancing and masks.”

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said he could trade with social distancing measures when this was permitted, although it was unclear how customers would safely try on clothes.

He said: “I imagine it’s mostly about cleaning and sanitising the shop regularly and enforcing social distancing, though like everybody else I’m waiting for fovernment advice.

“It won’t be easy as this is a small unit but if everyone’s sensible and follows the rules then hopefully we’ll get through this.

“My manager is furloughed and I should be able to bring him back but I don’t think I’ll be able to hire a Saturday helper as times are tough.

“The cancellation of the Henley Royal Regatta and Henley Festival is an added difficulty. I ordered stock specially for the summer period but I’m planning to order less next year and sell what I have.”

Lise Harrow, joint owner of the Stocks clothing and gift shop in Bell Street, hasn’t made definite plans but expects to keep her six part-time employees.

She said: “It’s far too early to make those decisions so we haven’t had conversations with our staff. We’re incredibly grateful for the furlough scheme because we have a great team and it has allowed us to keep them.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve been moving to a fully online business, which has gradually been improving as we’ve added more items to our website and made it easier to use.

“It will be good to open the shop again though we might have to put up screens like they do in the supermarkets. We’ll also have to think about whether any of our staff are vulnerable and ensure they and their families aren’t at risk.

“It will be good to have a thriving high street again, even if there are restrictions on customer numbers at first.”

Barry Wagner, who runs Gabriel Machin butcher’s in Market Place, said little would change for him as his business is “essential” so has stayed open with a full staff.

He said: “We’ve take all the necessary precautions. We’re only letting two people in at a time and ensure people stay well apart when they’re queuing.”