Residents to have say on bypass

CONSULTATION on the proposed route of a Watlington bypass is set to begin in a few months’ time.

The “edge road” would run through five development sites in the town and neighbouring Pyrton.

It would go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south, running north of the former pig farm and cutting across Cuxham Road and eventually joining the B4009.

Oxfordshire County Council is considering another “plan B” option that would use Willow Close and the existing Cuxham Road roundabout.

Steve Harrod, Watlington’s representative on the county council, said he had been assured that residents’ views would be considered as part of the consultation to be held later this year or early next year.

He said: “I was able to stress to the officers that, in my view, plan B is a non-starter. It’s contrary to the neighbourhood plan and the majority of residents are completely against it and, as their councillor, I have to support them.”

He added that a consultant had been commissioned to carry out an ecological survey.

Meanwhile, Watlington Parish Council has asked the county council for feedback on the development of 183 homes in the town.

Archstone and Bloor Homes have been granted planning permission to build on the former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The parish council says the location of new bus stops and shelters on Cuxham Road would not serve either the existing community or the new residents and instead should be positioned on the bypass in order to serve the wider community.

It has also asked for a ”living fence” barrier to be installed to shield the properties near the junction of the site road with Britwell Road.

The issue concerns residents living opposite the development who could be disturbed by the headlights of traffic exiting the site.