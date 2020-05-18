Monday, 18 May 2020

Dogs enjoy lockdown

A DOG food company is helping to keep Henley hounds fed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Henley Raw Dog Food, which is run by Nikki Thatcher, from Lower Assendon, has been offering deliveries free of charge to the most vulnerable residents and those self-isolating.

Mrs Thatcher said: “We are a family-run business and like to support the community where we can.

“So many of our local customers that usually come to collect their dog food from us are within the vulnerable category that we felt we should offer them a helping hand during these unstable times.”

The business is operating as normal with orders placed online being delivered by courier.

Mrs Thatcher said: “Dogs are having a great time right now. They are spending more time with their families and are getting more cuddles and playtime. Now is a great time to consider feeding your dog natural raw diet that offers countless benefits.”

