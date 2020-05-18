Opera run cancelled

HENLEY’S Opera Prelude has cancelled its summer festival in July.

This was to feature three events, including a young artists development day.

Founder director Fiona Hamilton said: “Our audience are predominantly over 70 and I don’t believe there is a willingness to gather in large crowds this summer.

“We have already incurred around £1,000 of non-refundable costs that I hope we can carry forward but, as a small charity, we simply cannot take any more financial risks.

“We couldn’t exist without the goodwill of our extended Opera Prelude musical family of wonderful audience members, friends and donors who continue to send messages of encouragement. I am so grateful for all their support.”

The charity is now working on a series of mini lectures.

Mrs Hamilton added: “We will have to innovate, along with every other arts organisation in the country, so that Opera Prelude can continue to be able to offer pastoral care, performance opportunities and financial support to emerging young artists.”