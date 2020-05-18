Fallen tree blocks road

A FALLEN tree partially blocked a main road in and out of Henley for nearly two hours.

Police and council staff were called to Fair Mile at 4pm on Monday after the tree came down in strong winds and they coned it off.

The tree blocked the side of the road near the old Fairmile Hospital for traffic coming into Henley, forcing drivers to go round it.

Staff from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, cut the tree into smaller pieces in order to clear the road.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, who helped direct the traffic, said: “Because of the coronavirus, there wasn’t much traffic on the road. It is normally very busy.”