Monday, 18 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Food and drink shop

A FOOD and drink business is set to move into a former jewellers in Henley.

The Good Kitchen, run by Gemma Birch, has applied for new branding at the former Sparkes Jewellery shop on the corner of Station Road and Reading Road.

The fascia of the shop would be repainted dark grey with the name of the business written across it. There would also be a new hanging signt.

Mrs Birch, who lives in Marmion Road, Henley, launched her business in 2016.

The old shop closed in September after 20 years when the lease expired but Sparkes continues to trade online.

Owner Sheila Clark said footfall had declined in recent years.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the application by June 8.

Henley Town Council has recommended approval.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33