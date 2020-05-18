Food and drink shop

A FOOD and drink business is set to move into a former jewellers in Henley.

The Good Kitchen, run by Gemma Birch, has applied for new branding at the former Sparkes Jewellery shop on the corner of Station Road and Reading Road.

The fascia of the shop would be repainted dark grey with the name of the business written across it. There would also be a new hanging signt.

Mrs Birch, who lives in Marmion Road, Henley, launched her business in 2016.

The old shop closed in September after 20 years when the lease expired but Sparkes continues to trade online.

Owner Sheila Clark said footfall had declined in recent years.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision on the application by June 8.

Henley Town Council has recommended approval.