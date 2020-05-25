Spaced tee times and no hand shaking to curb infection risk

GOLF clubs have experienced a surge in business following the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Clubs in Henley and the surrounding area reopened on Wednesday last week but with restrictions in place.

Many have told members they must keep two metres apart, book a tee time and arrive at the club alone or with members of their household no more than 15 minutes before starting.

They have shortened the length of time players are there by introducing a two-ball format.

Following rounds they should not shakes hands and leave the club as soon as they finish.

At Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green there is a one-way system for players to follow when they arrive. Doors are being kept open and the holes covered to prevent the ball dropping in order to minimise the risk of infection.

Only two players are allowed on to the putting greens at one time. Once they have finished they must leave immediately.

They can bring their own food and the club shop is closed but there is a click and collect service.

General manager Gary Stangoe said initially members were told they could only play twice in seven days at the club and at Caversham Heath Golf Club but this was quickly relaxed.

Mr Stangoe said: “Initially, the time pressure involved to get ready was a big pressure. There was a lot of concern over the viability of the financial model.

“What we have found is the course is full all day. Play has become much quicker because it’s only two ball and people are enjoying that.”

Mr Stangoe said the clubs had also seen applications for memberships soar and these were closed on Saturday last week.

He explained: “There’s a huge interest, so much so that we had to close our memberships at both Reading and Caversham Heath golf clubs.

“The problem we have is the two clubs will merge next March and we’re beyond the capacity for the new club.”

Mr Stangoe said it had up to 40 new members this week.

He said: “When you equate that to the current restrictions that now equates to three and half hours of tee times being booked.

“We have closed all our normal new memberships, we’re only going to be doing a six-month afternoons only membership. Because it’s one of the available sports to play it’s had a knock-on effect on us.”

He said the clubs’ decision to open both courses to the public to use for exercise during the lockdown had also helped.

Mr Stangoe added: “What that also did is that it showed people what beautiful land we have on the golf courses and some of the walkers have joined the club.”

However, if restrictions continued he said there would be concerns for golf courses across the country over the winter period when it be harder to make clubs financially viable.

Mr Stangoe said lockdown had cost both clubs about £150,000 between them.

“The only reason we could absorb that financially is if we had a seven figure sum as part of our relocation development project,” he said. “If we hadn’t had that we would have struggled to survive this lockdown.”

At Reading it hadn’t charged for memberships during the lockdown period.

Mr Stangoe said he was “absolutely thrilled” to reopen the club and there was a lot of camaraderie among members who were embracing being out on the course again and getting used to the “new normal”.

Henley Golf Club is initially open to members only but is hoping to welcome their guests and visitors when the time was right.

Members can play two rounds a week, but this is set to be increased by the club. Tee times are at 10-minute intervals for two-ball golf. Players are also being told not to touch other golfers’ equipment.

General manager James Brockington said: “We have got hand sanitiser everywhere you need it, all the doors are pinned open, when the ball drops into the hole it doesn’t go down and there are no rakes in bunkers.

“It is not 100 per cent capacity but it’s pretty busy throughout the day and it peters out towards the evening. Member applications have been through the roof. At the moment we have more than 40 across all categories.”

Badgemore Park in Henley is reopening in phases and is now in its second phase.

Rounds were first limited to nine holes and a maximum of two balls only, but from last Saturday members have been able to play 18 holes if they wish and the number of times a member is able to play per week increased from two to three. The booking window also increased from three days to seven days.

From last Sunday, all play is from the first tee and all members could bring a guest along to play but had to ensure they abide by the club and government social distancing guidelines.

Players do not have to be from the same household but must have a pre-booked tee time in order to have access to the course.

Like other clubs it has asked golfers to travel to Badgemore Park alone or with a member of the same household and arrive no more than 15 minutes before their tee time.

Players should leave a one space gap between cars when parking and arrive in their golfing attire and change shoes in the car park. They should not gather in the car park and ensure they remain at least two metres away from other golfers

Entry into the pro shop is limited to one person at a time and all sales are by member account or card payment only .

Doors will be propped open during club opening hours to minimise contact areas and players should not leave anything in the changing rooms

Buggies and trollies will be available to hire but must only be used by one person throughout the round. There is also separate pick-up and drop-off point for the buggies and trollies

Flagsticks will remain in place but must not be removed from the hole or touched at any time

A temporary solution is in place to stop the ball from dropping fully into the hole. The water fountain has also been turned off and all ball washers removed.

The club has also asked player’s not to touch the partner’s equipment or golf ball and they must refrain from handshakes, high-fives or any other contact with their playing partner

The club said it was “essential” that members adhere to these measures and any members found not adhering to these requirements may have their playing rights temporarily suspended.

The next phase of reopening will include practice and warm-up facilities opening in some capacity and socially distanced golf coaching may be available

Managing director Jon Connell said the club was offering complimentary golf to any local NHS worker until the end of July as a “thank-you”.

He said: “After 50 days of complete closure it was fantastic to welcome our members back to play golf on a course in fantastic condition.

“However, we also wanted to say a big thank you to all NHS staff for the amazing work they’ve been undertaking during the pandemic in what is clearly very stressful circumstances.

“Re-opening with just 48 hours of notice was a bit of a challenge but we managed to put together our ‘Play Safe, Stay Safe’ social distancing protocols which follows guidance from the golf governing bodies who have been liaising closely with the relevant government department.

“Under those guidelines, golf is restricted to two ball play so the course has been very busy with a large percentage of the tee times booked from 7am right through to 6pm at night.

“I must also thank our fantastic greenkeeping team who were our key workers during the lockdown period. They have done an amazing job and the course is a picture with many favourable comments being received from the members.”

Although the club has kept the course to members-only initially, as the demand from members returns to more normal levels it hopes to open a few tee times to members’ guests and visitors in the afternoon.

Membership enquiries have been “exceptionally high”, the club said.

Mr Connell added: “Many members have commented on how nice it is to not only be able to enjoy a different form of exercise but have also said what a great relief it has been to be able to see some different friendly faces for a few hours for the first time in seven weeks.

“Clearly, opening up the number of sports where it is relatively easy to ensure sensible social distancing measures is likely to have a very positive impact on the wellbeing of all who are able to take part in these sports.”

Next week, head golf professional Martin Woodbridge will be resuming one-to-one outdoor golf coaching and the personal trainers for the gym at the club have also been allowed under government guidelines to reintroduce one-to-one personal training sessions.

At Hennerton Golf Club near Wargrave government regulations allow for one-balls, two-ball golf, comprising of individuals from different households, as well as allowing members of the same household to play golf in two, three or fourballs as long as social distancing rules are adhered to at all times.

All players must book their tee times before playing and tee times will be on ten-minute intervals and available to book up to a week in advance.

Players are not be allowed to approach the first tee until five minutes before their round. The clubhouse restaurant and bar is also closed and the cloakrooms will be out of bounds unless you have clubs to collect.

Once players collect their clubs, they will not be able to store them in the lockers whilst social distancing rules apply and should be taken home.

Access is allowed to the pro-shop to book and to the toilets. Use of the toilets is strictly on a one-in, one-out policy.

Only three people are allowed to use the practice putting green at any one time.

There is an anti-bacterial station in one of the bays at the driving range for users to wipe their basket before use and another in one of the buggy bays for all users of buggies and trolleys.

During the round golfers must not swap cards or pick up balls that are not their own.

Golfers have been asked to make their best effort to smooth bunkers after use using their feet and clubs.

Owner Peter Hearn said: “When we got the vibes that it would be possible to start we just got our chaps back and spent a couple of days mowing and the course is looking the best it’s ever been.

“Every tee time is booked. There’s plenty of space between members and, of course, visitors because we have always taken visitors.

“We’re seeing more visitors than we have seen in a long time and picked up new members.”

Mr Hearn said the club had been shut for 10 weeks and added: “Everyone is pleased to get here and the comments we’re getting have been phenomenal — the course is in really good condition.

He added: “We honestly thought we could have continued and we did have a little surge before the lockdown.”