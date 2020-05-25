Tennis clubs reopen

TENNIS clubs in Henley and the surrounding area have reopened but with strict guidelines in place.

People in England have been able to take unlimited outdoor exercise from Wednesday last week under the government’s latest guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic.

Club members have welcomed a return to the sport, which can be participated in safely while keeping two metres apart from anyone else.

But under guidelines published by the Lawn Tennis Association, outdoor courts are only open for matches between two people of different households and doubles can only be played if all four players are from the same family.

One-to-one coaching sessions are also permitted.

Other measures put in place to minimise the risk of infection include players using only their own equipment, marking up their balls so that they only touch and use their own, and the removal of winders used to adjust nets.

Many clubs have said that new balls must be used for each match but the association has advised that balls that are stored for 72 hours can then be reused.

The governing body has also advised that players avoid changing ends regularly and to bring hand sanitiser to matches.

Henley Tennis Club’s five courts, off Tilebarn Close, are now all open for bookings but the clubhouse remains closed until further notice.

However, the club says that if it gets complaints about players not adhering to social distancing then it will revert back to only using courts two, three, and five. Net winders have also been removed.

Peppard Lawn Tennis Club, which is behind the Red Lion pub, opened at 9am on Wednesday last week and access to the club is available for members that are not displaying any symptoms of covid-19, not in self-isolation and confident that they have not been in contact with anyone with covid-19 in the last 14 days to the best of their knowledge.

The committee is asking members to reserve a court.

It will monitor the demand pattern over the next few weeks and make appropriate adjustments as required.

The clubhouse will remain locked at all times, as well as the toilets and changing rooms Players should not risk transfer of the virus between players by adjusting the nets. For singles matches between players that do not live in the same households, a new set of balls should be used for each match and the balls should be removed from the club once the match is completed.

Chairman Vic Fry said that currently only four of its six courts were available, which helped keep distance between players.

Slots for a two-week period were available to book online by members only and many these were quickly snapped up. One-to-one coaching restarted on Monday.

Mr Fry said: “We’re leaving gates open so nobody touches them, we’re asking people to use their own balls and take them home. There’s nowhere they can sit and hang around the club at the moment.

“Our members were very keen to get back to tennis. It not as good as it could be but it’s better than nothing and people are really enjoying the lovely weather.”

Mr Fry said the club was giving discounts on memberships because of the period with no play, as well as a further discount for key workers and their families.

Dave Smith, chairman of Wargrave Lawn Tennis Club, off Recreation Road, said the club also opened its eight courts on Wednesday last week.

Its clubhouse and toilet facilities remain locked and closed while winding handles had been removed from nets as well as waste bins.

Players must bring all their own equipment.

“It’s all about reducing transmission rates,” he said. “It’s arranged singles only so you can’t just turn up and hang around.

“Players have to open the gates using your elbow — don’t touch it with your hands. When you’re playing you only ever pick up your own balls. If you move balls around, you use your foot and racket.”

Players are also not shaking hands. Mr Smith added: “As soon as the government made its announcement I was getting emails from members saying ‘when are we going to open?’ There were people there when the club reopened.

“They are keen, our members in Wargrave, and they have been deprived of their tennis for eight weeks and it’s great to get in the fresh air and exercise.”

Paul Day, chairman of Benson Tennis Club, which is next to the the village’s parish hall, said it had asked players to use a fresh tube of balls each time they play and only use their own. It has also removed hand winders to minimise the risk of the spread.

Although it has not closed its clubhouse it has advised members not to use it and is cleaning it daily.

Mr Day said: “We have stopped all the social tennis evenings because that just encourages too many to be on the court.

“At the moment we haven’t put any booking system up and we have asked that if all the courts are being used we recommend they play five games and then change.

“If we see there are people on the courts waiting we’ll bring in an automated system. Most of the time there’s one court being used — it’s not been swamped.”

Mr Day said they were lucky that tennis was one of the first sports to recommence following the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

He said: “Certainly the members I’ve met are all very excited about being able to play.

“I’d say compared to the impact on other sports, and other activities, we’re just really grateful that we’re able to play and it’s absolutely right that we play in a way that keeps people safe. We’re lucky it’s a sport where you don’t have to have contact and stay close to each other.”

The club has reduced its membership fees by half as no competitive matches against other clubs were currently permitted.

Mapledurham Lawn Tennis Club, which is based next to the Mapledurham Playing Fields off Upper Woodcote Road, has also restarted one-to-one coaching on the club’s four courts, as well as singles and doubles matches from the same household,

Chairman Phil de Sausmarez, said members were happy they could play again, especially if they were still working from home.

But older and more vulnerable members were more reluctant to return, he added.

He explained: “As a social club our age profile is relatively old. We do have younger players but there’s a lot of retired players.

“I was there on Thursday at lunchtime and all four courts were used.

“It’s got us out there and it’s a relatively minor inconvenience compared to what some people have to put up with.”

Goring Tennis Club has not yet returned to the game as it is currently working on implementing the latest LTA guidelines so that its courts can be reopened safely.

The club, which is based at Sheepcot field, is working on a risk assessment which all clubs wishing to reopen have to complete.

Chairwoman Anthea West said the club ceased all play on March 23 following Boris Johnson’s announcement that only “essential” businesses should remain open.

It has five courts, one of which is free to use by the general public, and the club was forced to padlock all three gates into the courts.

“It was a huge step for us, but it was the only way we could stop people coming to play,” she said.

“We were very pleased when we got the guidelines from the LTA that we were allowed to open but we should take our time and that’s what we have decided to do.

“The courts are still not available for play. We’re doing a risk assessment. We’re making notices and working as hard as we can to make it available for play as soon as possible.

“For younger people it’s good exercise, and so forth, to play singles and they are fit and energetic. But for some older players, used to playing doubles only with one another and with people not in their household, that’s no longer possible.

“All our members are very keen to get playing again. Like everybody else they want to get back to normal and exercising and we’ll have to work towards making that possible.”