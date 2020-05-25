Henley’s ‘forgotten’ wartime sailor

THE untold story of a Henley sailor who served in both world wars has been uncovered by an amateur historian.

Mike Willoughby found out about the life of William Knight Lamb as part of his work to honour “unknown” servicemen from the Henley area.

Mr Lamb served in the Royal Navy and Merchant Navy and died at sea when he was 49. He left a widow and two children back in Henley.

Mr Willoughby, from Woodcote, was the man behind the Lest We Forget project to recognise those who lost their lives in the Great War and is now concentrating on those who fought in the Second World War, which ended in Europe 75 years ago.

He is also compiling a follow-up to his book Bringing Them Home, which included details and photographs of each of the fallen men, featuring another 240, some of whose names do not appear on local war memorials.

Among them will be Mr Lamb, who was born in London on July 22, 1892, the son of hotel clerk William George Lamb and his wife Ellen, née Harvey.

Mrs Lamb came from Henley and young William was baptised at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street on September 4, 1892.

He joined the Royal Navy on September 29, 1908, when he was just 15, as a telegraph boy/boy clerk.

At the time of the 1911 census he was an officer’s steward aboard the Royal Navy cruiser HMS Pioneer in Auckland, New Zealand. The following year the ship was transferred to the Royal Australian Navy.

Mr Lamb was serving on a ship in the First World War which was torpedoed while in the North Sea and sank.

He was among the survivors and, together with another Henley man, a Lieutenant Briggs, was picked up by a Norwegian ship after being on a raft for four-and-a-half hours. The survivors were taken to Bergen where they were interred for two years until the end of the war.

During this time he met Anna Roed, a member of a local concert party who played at the camp to entertain the internees.

On Mr Lamb’s release from internment, the couple married in Bergen and came to live in Henley.

They had two children, Reginald, who was born in 1920, and Daphne Christine, who was born in 1931 at 30 Western Avenue and baptised at Holy Trinity Church on December 20 that year.

Mr Lamb went back to sea, working as a deck steward with the P & O Company.

He died on October 2, 1941 on board the ocean liner RMS/SS Strathnaver, which had been commandeered as a troop ship, in the Red Sea off the coast of Sudan.

He died from heart failure as a result of heat exhaustion and was probably buried at sea.

At the time his family were living at 72 Vicarage Road and his son was serving in the Grenadier Guards.

Mr Lamb is named on the memorials at Henley town hall and Holy Trinity Church but little detail was known about his life before now.

But he is not included in the records of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, so Mr Willoughby has submitted all his research in the hope his name can be added to either the Brookwood Memorial, near Pirbright, Surrey, or the Tower Hill memorial in London.

Mr Willoughby, whose research involved old copies of the Henley Standard, the 1939 register, or census, and the internet, said: “He’s been there all the time but, as with a lot of Second World War Henley men, they haven’t been identified.

“I was fortunate that, for part of the time, the Second World War was being researched in parallel with the First World War.

“When I was going through the Henley Standard I made notes of things that I came across and as the work was completed on the First World War, I naturally moved on to the Second World War.

“This period of lockdown has given me adequate time to hone and update my information and I had the opportunity to fill in multiple gaps. William is just one that has been embellished since the lockdown.”

He added: “You had the RAF in the Second World War and it is amazing how many local men were flyers in Spitfires and Lancasters. The classic airmen we read about… a lot of them were from Henley and local villages.

“It’s ensuring they are all remembered and that each one was some mother’s son.”

Mr Willoughby, who has been helped with the project by his wife Lesley, said: “I still consider it a privilege that I’m able to do this and I’ve got the time and inclination. It’s one of my many hobbies but it’s still the most fruitful and the one I enjoy most.”

• Bringing Them Home Part II is set to be released in November and copies will be placed in churches, Henley town hall and the library.