Mayor: this is worst road access I have ever used

THE access road to a business site in Henley is dangerous, says the town’s Mayor.

Councillor Ken Arlett raised his concerns about the entance/exit to Friar Park Stables, off Gravel Hill, at a virtual meeting of the town council’s planning committee.

Members were discussing a retrospective application by the owner Ian Lovejoy to allow gunsmith Craig Turner to continue to use a steel container for his business.

He has also applied for change of use permission for the other three buildings on the site.

One is from retail storage of animal feed, bedding and accessories to offices and retail storage, another is for a part change of use from a straw and hay barn and tractor shed to a microbrewery, retaining the brewery’s boiler room, and the third from equestrian storage to furniture storage.

Cllr Arlett said: “I’ve been in and out of that access numerous times now and, to be honest, I wouldn’t want to go out of there again.

“It’s probably the worst access on to a main road that I’ve ever had to use.

“It obviously needs work done on it. It needs a much bigger vision splay and until that’s done there will be a major accident there, no doubt about that whatsoever.

“I think it would be foolish to support the application as it is.”

Jodie Rhymes, the council’s planning officer, said that Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, had recommended the application be refused.

“The proposal is likely to result in additional movements and with the constrained width of the access point, the vehicles would be queuing on a fast carriageway within proximity to a junction,” she said.

But Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak proposed acceptance, saying: “I think that we should be doing all that we can to encourage employment in Henley and the surrounding area.

“This area already has a number of businesses and we are only adding a small number to the ones that are already there. These are micro-businesses that provide employment.”

He conceded the access was “tricky to say the least”, adding: “I certainly think the applicant should look at the access.” Cllr Arlett responded: “Basically we’re saying to the applicant ‘have a look at the access and see if you can improve it’ and he comes back and says ‘I’ve had a look at it but I can’t improve it’ so you’re prepared to give him planning permission for that.”

The committee recommended approval of the plans.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by Tuesday.

Mr Turner, who specialises in English shotguns, moved his business to the stables from Cane End House after nine years.

At the time he said he had turned the empty shop, previously occupied by Henley Country Sports, into half a workshop and half a sales area in order to sell and display the items that he had collected over the years.

Last year, the council launched an enforcement investigation over the change from equestrian use without planning permission.

The application says that while the container housing the gunsmith business is sited partly inside the main Henley conservation area, it is well screened by mature trees and cannot be seen from outside the site.

It would therefore not have a material impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area or the surrounding countryside.

The application says: “The proposal therefore largely relates to the re-use of existing buildings. The proposed uses are generally low key, being contained within the buildings without any need for additional hard surfacing.”

The plans would help support rural businesses and would not result in any noise or disturbance to residents, it adds.

Meawnhile, the committee voted to oppose plans to extend the Spice Merchant restaurant in Thames Side.

The owners also want to create two flats above the larger, ground floor restaurant.

The committee recommended that the application is refused on the grounds of over-development of the Grade II listed building.

Members also objected to plans to demolish a bungalow in Makins Road and build two semi-detached homes in its place.

The committee recommended that the application by Stephen Anthony Developments is refused.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “It’s unneighbourly and it’s overbearing. This is the wrong development on this site.”