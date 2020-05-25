Plumber jailed for stealing customer’s jewellery

A PLUMBER has been jailed after stealing jewellery worth thousands of pounds from a customer in Henley.

Steven Lawrence was working for plumbing company Henley Chaps at the woman’s house in Deanfield Avenue for a week in early April last year.

He had been given permission to go into the bathroom but sneaked away to other rooms and helped himself to what he found.

A digital hearing of Aylesbury Crown Court heard how the woman kept a gold necklace which had been a present from her husband 30 years ago in her bedside cupboard when it went missing.

Prosecutor Cathy Olliver said: “She wondered about it until, on April 15, her husband went into his bedside cabinet to discover his cufflinks missing. Other items of jewellery were missing along with £200 in cash.

“They worked out it could only have been Mr Lawrence. With a colleague, he had been employed at the property for about a week.

“The colleague said he saw the defendant coming out of the master bedroom after a long absence when he should have been working but this did not concern him too much at the time.”

Ms Olliver said Lawrence had been seen on CCTV going into a Cash and Cheque store and handing over three sets of cufflinks.

She said police believed the jewellery, which was worth more than £8,000, had been melted down into scrap metal.

Lawrence also stole an £18,000 Rolex watch from a house in Beaconsfield, where he was also working.

Ms Olliver said the victim called both the police and Lawrence’s boss, who said he was the only person who could have it.

He then confronted Mr Lawrence, saying he was ruining the business and needed to sort it.

The next day the victim found his watch had been mysteriously posted back through his letterbox.

Lawrence, 36, of London Road, Loudwater, Bucks., admitted two offences of burglary and one of theft and asked for three similar thefts to be taken into

consideration.

He was jailed for 16 months at the hearing on Wednesday last week.

Jon Swain, for Lawrence, said the defendant had turned to theft because he was in debt after talking out payday loans to fuel his gambling addiction.

Mr Swain said: “It has ruined his life. He hid the gambling problem from his wife and when it became known to her it led to the irretrievable breakdown of their relationship. He lost his home and has been in very significant debt ever since.

“He is still in work and, although furloughed at present, it is the sort of work in which he is no longer so prevalently going to houses and there has been no complaint about his conduct for over a year now.”

Sentencing, Judge Thomas Rochford told Lawrence: “Although you have demonstrated considerable remorse, and I accept that remorse is genuine, this is not a single one-off occasion of someone falling prey to temptation.”