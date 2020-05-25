School embraces technology

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham has embraced remote learning to ensure lessons continue during the coronavirus crisis.

Staff have been able to continue teaching remotely using video conferencing software and the girls’ school is even holding morning assemblies with more than 150 students attending virtually.

Julia Harrington, headmistress of the independent school in Henley Road, said: “Both students and staff have been fantastic in rising to the challenge during this difficult time.

“We are determined to ensure that we encounter this situation with a passion to embrace this change, enthusiasm and a positive attitude. After all, Queen Anne’s School is not just buildings, it is a community, and we aim to show this now more than ever.”

The art department has sent sketchbooks to all girls who will be starting their GCSE course next term and video tutorials have been filmed and worksheets produced to allow students to learn at home.

The music department is encouraging students to use online music technology tools to create work.

Rev Rachel Ross, the school chaplain, is able to deliver her weekly chapel address via PowerPoint.

The school was recently awarded the Microsoft Showcase School Award, acknowledging the extensive digital teaching and learning that has become integral to the school’s approach, and has previously been recognised as digital leaders in learning by Microsoft.

OneNote is used across the school so students can take notes and share with staff as well as work on multiple devices and Microsoft Forms is used as a means of testing, particularly for multiple choice tests.