Brighten up theatre

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley is asking children to create colourful pictures to brighten up the front of the venue.

It wants NHS or theatre-themed designs which will be put on its six display boards at the front of the building.

The New Street theatre has been shut since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trustee Julie Huntington said: “We’re open to anything that comes along, anything that is eye-catching and bright — we need a bit of cheering up.

“It could be children’s favourite shows they have seen at the theatre, for example. It’s a bit of fun and something to keep kids occupied.”

The theatre will rotate the pictures as new ones are submitted.

Designs can be dropped at the theatre or posted to the Kenton Theatre, 19 New St, Henley, RG9 2BP. Entries should include the child’s name, address, age and contact details.