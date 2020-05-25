Monday, 25 May 2020

Rules for river use

BOATERS should avoid all non-essential travel on the River Thames due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Environment Agency, which is responsible for the river, has released official guidance on the use of waterways.

Journeys on the river should only be made to access essential services and facilities.

Meanwhile, teams from the agency will prepare for normal boat travel to resume by inspecting and maintaining river channels and structures to ensure they are safe.

People are also permitted to visit their boats to ensure they are registered and ready for use once the restrictions are lifted.

