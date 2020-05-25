Shortfall of £1m for air ambulance

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance has launched an urgent appeal in response to an anticipated shortfall of £1 million in fundraising income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which covers Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, is continuing to provide its usual critical care service but has recently deployed its paramedics and doctors to serve alongside NHS colleagues in response to the outbreak.

The charity says £1 million represents more than 10 per cent of its annual income but the anticipated loss could be a “significant understatement”.

The majority of this loss comes from the postponement and cancellation of fundraising events.

Neil Harman, the director of fundraising, said: “We are truly in an unprecedented situation. Never before have we anticipated such a large loss in fundraising over such a short period.

“We do want to reassure the public that whatever the response to our appeal, we will continue to provide lifesaving care in the immediate future and be on hand to back-up the NHS in our efforts to tackle the pandemic.

“We are calling on those that can give to back us at this time and help us secure our service well into the future.”

In the year to March 31, the helicopter was called out to 2,670 patients, an increase of more than 110 per cent.

To make a donation, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/

donate