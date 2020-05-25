Swan count cancelled

THE annual swan upping event has been cancelled for only the second time in its 900-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual census of the bird population on the River Thames was due to take place from July 13 to 17.

The tradition dates back to the 12th century, when the Crown declared ownership of all swans.

Representatives of the Crown and the Vintners’ and Dyers’ Livery Companies travel up the Thames in traditional rowing skiffs in search of swans.

David Barber, the Queen’s Swan Marker, who lives in Henley, said: “Although not unexpected, it is of course disappointing that members of the public and local schoolchildren will not be able to enjoy swan upping this year.

“It is always a great opportunity for the young people who attend to learn about mute swans and see first-hand the health checks we carry out.”

The boats travel from Sunbury lock up the river via Hurley and Hambleden lock to Henley. They then continue to Marsh lock, Shiplake lock and Sonning Bridge before moving on to Caversham lock, Mapledurham lock, Goring lock, Moulsford and Abingdon.

Mr Barber said he was working with the river’s swan rescue organisations to continue overseeing the birds’ welfare.

The event was cancelled in 2012 because of flooding.