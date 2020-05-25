Swimmers donate unused health food

THE Henley Open Water Swimming Club made a donation to the Henley food bank after their annual first Thames swim had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Phil Cater, a member of the club, contacted the Henley Mutual Aid group when he realised that the club’s two boxes of donated food from Rude Health would no longer be needed.

The volunteer group put him in touch with Nomad, a youth and community project based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, which runs the food bank and was happy to accept the porridge pots and health bars.

Mr Cater said: “We always have a river opening when the temperature of the water gets to a certain point and over the last couple of years Rude Health has provided us with the boxes.

“I approached them in January and they sent me two boxes again but because of the shutdown we are not able to travel to go swimming, so I thought it would be better if they went to a good cause in Henley.”

Tim Prior, project manager at Nomad, said: “We are really grateful for the donation. We have had a great response from the community with donations of food and it’s all going out straight away. We delivered more than 200 food parcels in April, which supported 186 adults and 93 children.”

You can make a donation to the food bank at the Tesco store in Henley.