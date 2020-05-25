World watching our gardening festival

THE virtual Chelsea Fringe Henley festival is attracting interest from around the world.

Events were due to take place in and around the town this month before the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers Victoria Newton and Jane Macfarlane-Duckworth decided to take the festival online and are pleased with the response.

The pair posted a welcome video on their YouTube channel outlining the events for the week, including the inaugural meeting of a new virtual book club on Sunday.

Bookworms is aimed at anyone with an interest in reading about gardens and gardening-related writing. Members will discuss Sue Stuart Smith’s new book The Well Gardened Mind.

Mrs Stuart Smith has offered members themes and questions to think about while they read her book before they meet again next month with the author in attendance.

Mrs Newton said: “Because it’s virtual news of Henley events has spread. We have had interest from as a far as Argentina.”

In other festival events Tuc Ahmad, a governor of Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, uploaded videos of the school grounds, including a meadow and orchard.

On Wednesday there was a Pilates for gardeners event run by Ruth Green, of Pneuma Pilates, from her garden in Sonning Common.

Yesterday evening (Thursday) featured a tour and talk by Jan Mirkowski, the owner of the Fairmile Vineyard in Henley, plus a tasting tutorial by Martin Chapman, of Watlington Fine Wines.

Today (Friday) there will be an afternoon of garden poetry produced by the Free Range Poets. This can be accessed via the festival’s YouTube channel from 2.30pm and will be available to view after that date too.

Artist Kirsten Jones has posted a video on her YouTube channel of a piece of art she created for the festival called Garden Shoes.

Viewers are introduced to her studio and garden in Henley and she shows pieces of her art.

Fellow artist Amanda McGregor has set up an exhibition in her garden near Checkendon called The Painted Garden and has posted videos on her Facebook page of her describing the works.

On Saturday a video will be available of RHS gold medallist and garden designer Jackie Setchfield talking about her life, work and garden loves. There will also be a video made by Sarah Blomfield, from Shiplake, whose garden was designed by Mrs Setchfield.

Mrs Newton said: “Going online has allowed more people to be engaged with Chelsea Fringe Henley. I think that next year we will want to try to maybe mix the virtual with the actual.”

For more information, visit www.chelseafringe.com and watch it at www.youtube.

com/channel/UC7wzDd

CHHYCaL28PW59bBWA